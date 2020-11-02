That's $9 under our refurb mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $40 under the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- NFC pairing
- IPX4 sweat resistance
That's $29 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $13.50 extra.
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- Up to 20-hour battery life
- Noise-rejecting dual microphone
- Includes carrying case, USB cable and 3.5 mm audio cable
- Model: 759944
That's $109 less than buying a brand new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30 feet wireless range
- Model: 741158-0010
- UPC: 667562970075, 017817703277
That's a $13 drop from last week and $29 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 2-year warranty is provided.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's $100 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- three levels of noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on brands like Sony, iJoy, Bose and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
That's the best price we could find by $1. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
It's a buck under Amazon's Prime Day price. Buy Now at Amazon
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
That's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
It's $50 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- It's noted as being in "like new" condition.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
