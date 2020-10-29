Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR15". You'd pay $129 for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- NFC pairing
- heart rate sensor
- IPX4 sweat resistance
Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to save $47 off the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's $109 less than buying a brand new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30 feet wireless range
- Model: 741158-0010
It's $110 under the price of a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A two-year Allstate warranty applies.
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to get $127 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. (It's also $19 under last week's mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate warranty appplies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30-feet wireless range
- Model: 741158-0010
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply coupon code "SCUFZB8A" for a savings of $85. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pingheyutieyi via Amazon.
- 33-foot range
- up to 5-hours talk time per full charge
- charging case
Save on a variety of speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
It's $150 less than buying it new directly from Bose. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- can be paired with the Bose sound bar 500, 700 and SoundTouch 300
- 30-foot wireless range
- compatible with Bose Soundbar 500, Bose Soundbar 700, and SoundTouch 300 soundbar
- Model: 7961451100
With coupon code "PICKCR15", it's $45 under our mention from 2 weeks ago and $245 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Sold by Bose via eBay with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- streams Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, and more
- CD player & AM/FM radio
- programmable remote
- iOS/Android remote app
- dual alarm clocks with snooze
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. It's a great deal on this robust brand name smart speaker. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-Year Bose warranty applies -- the same as if it were new.
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
Sign In or Register