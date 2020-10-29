New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Refurb Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones
$89 $200
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR15". You'd pay $129 for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year warranty applies.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • NFC pairing
  • heart rate sensor
  • IPX4 sweat resistance
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR15"
  • Expires 10/29/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register