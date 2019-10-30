New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$120 $200
free shipping

That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • charging case
  • 3 ear tip sizes
  • 5 hours of play time per charge
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register