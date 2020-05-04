Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Bose SoundLink Mini II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$100 $200
free shipping

You'll pay $130 for a new one, although most stores charge at least $165. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies. It's noted as being in "like new" condition and comes in the original packaging.
Features
  • built-in microphone
  • 3.5mm auxiliary port
  • up to 10 hours of playback per charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register