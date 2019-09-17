New
Refurb Bose SoundLink Mini II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$100 $200
free shipping

It's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and at least $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies. It's noted as being in "like new" condition and comes in the original packaging.
  • built-in microphone
  • 3.5mm auxiliary port
  • up to 10 hours of playback per charge
