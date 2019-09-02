Personalize your DealNews Experience
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundLink Mini II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95. That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's $2 under our refurb mention from a month ago and tied as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Anker Soundcore Motion B 12-watt Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from last December and $12 less than you'd pay at another Anker storefront. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished LG Xboom Go Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99. Coupon code "LGX" cuts it to $56.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
eBay discounts a selection of electronics, apparel, home goods, tools, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Galaxy 4 Shoes in Cloud White for $39.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that is $2 under last August's mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best now by $2, although most charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best deal now by $61. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Apple (Green) or Android (Charcoal) for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $11.
Update: Color choices have been corrected. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones in Black for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $59 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $31. Buy Now
