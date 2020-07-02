It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bose via eBay.
- It comes with a fully certified 1-year warranty, same as a new one.
- Up to 5 hours of listening
- It's 5.25" tall
Published 51 min ago
That's $110 less than you'd pay for a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at Sonos
- In Black or White.
- A 1-year Sonos warranty applies.
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
- Model: PLAY1BLK
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Matte Black at this price.
- This item is expected back in stock on July 9 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 8-hour battery life on full charge
- built-in microphone
- Model: 1067915
That's the best price we could find by $11. Shop Now at Amazon
- Get an additional 25% off 1 when you purchase 2.
- Available with several team logos (New England Patriots pictured).
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 30-foot wireless range
- 5+ hours playtime on a single charge
- multi-color LED lights move to the beat of the music
- Officially Licensed
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. (A couple of vendors charge $2 more.) Buy Now at Abt
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 16-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SRSXB12/BZ
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Apply code "PLUS20" to save on home and garden, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
Treat dad to new pair of headphones from $100, speakers from $150, and more. Shop Now at Bose
That's a $20 drop from last month and $146 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black, for Apple devices only.
- Sold by Bose via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- Bose Active EQ and TriPort technology
- 56" cable with in-line microphone and remote
- rotating, folding earcups
