That's $11 under last week's refurb mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's $9 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- up to 5 hours playback
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $50 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- It's noted as being in "like new" condition.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to drop the price. That's $72 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- A 2-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
That's $84 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Warranty information is unclear.
- up to 16 hour battery life
- up to 30 foot range
- microphone for hands-free calling
- IPX4 water resistance
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- Model: 739617-1110
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
Save on three models, with prices starting from $58. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker for $58 ($42 off)
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Phantom Black or Lilac.
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: UEWNDRBOOMBLK
Shop Trolls, Marvel, Star Wars, and so much more, including figures and board games. Shop Now at eBay
- Click on the "Sale" tab in the dark blue bar to see these deals.
- Pictured is the Star Wars The Vintage Collection: First Order Stormtrooper Figure for $8.99 ($4 off).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
It's a buck under Amazon's Prime Day price. Buy Now at Amazon
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
That's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
That's $29 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $13.50 extra.
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- Up to 20-hour battery life
- Noise-rejecting dual microphone
- Includes carrying case, USB cable and 3.5 mm audio cable
- Model: 759944
Sign In or Register