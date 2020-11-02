New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$70 $130
free shipping

That's $11 under last week's refurb mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's $9 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • up to 5 hours playback
  • water resistant
  • 3.5mm auxiliary input
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register