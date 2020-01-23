Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Headphones II
$160 $230
free shipping

That's $19 under our December mention of a new pair and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $19 for new ones, although most vendors charge at least $229.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A Bose warranty applies, but the terms are unclear.
Features
  • available in White
  • up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge
  • up to 30 feet wireless range
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register