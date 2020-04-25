Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Headphones II
$100 $230
free shipping

It's $99 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-year Bose warranty is included.
Features
  • available in Black
  • up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge
  • up to 30 feet wireless range
  • Model: 741158-0010
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register