eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Bose Solo 5 Soundbar
$99 $199
free shipping

Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $30 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. (For further comparison, most stores charge $199 for a new one.) Buy Now

  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
  • Optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
  • Universal remote control
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  Expires 8/11/2019
    Published 59 min ago
