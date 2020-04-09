Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
$200 $350
free shipping

They're $99 less than a new pair. Plus, the noise-cancelling feature might come in handy if you're cooped up with several others! Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • a 1-year Bose warranty applies
Features
  • Alexa-compatible
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register