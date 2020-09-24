New
Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
$215 $350
It's $135 under list price when new for this "like new" Bose-refurbished product. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
  • Original packaging
