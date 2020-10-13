That's $100 off list and the best price we could find for a refurbished model. You'll pay around $199 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose on eBay.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- A two year warranty applies, backed by Allstate.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- up to 20 hours playtime on a single charge
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Most stores charge $100 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is a Prime exclusive offer.
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- three levels of noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
- Model: 789564-0030
That's $50 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- dual microphones
- up to 15 hours of play time
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: 714675003R
You'd pay at least $149 for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- up to 5 hours of battery life per charge
- includes three earbud tips
- charging case
- water-repellent
That's $112 off and the best price we could find. (Several sellers match this price but most charge over $100.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Apply coupon code "FGREB65" to put them $51 off list. Buy Now at dealnowadays.com
- 3 hours use on a single charge
- touch control
- single and twin mode
- built-in microphone
- compatible with iOS and Android
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
This is the best price we've seen. A few stores match but most still charge $199. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is a Prime exclusive offer
- Available in Triple Black or Lux Grey
- IPX4 water-resistant
- 30-foot range
- 12-hour run-time
- Model: 739523-1110
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
That's $49 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
That's $149 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, who provide a 1-year warranty.
- can be paired with the Bose sound bar 500, 700 and SoundTouch 300
- 30-foot wireless range
- Model: 7961451100
