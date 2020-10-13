New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
$150 $350
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the best price we could find for a refurbished model. You'll pay around $199 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose on eBay.
  • Available in Black or Silver.
  • A two year warranty applies, backed by Allstate.
Features
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • up to 20 hours playtime on a single charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 27 min
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register