eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Bose QuietComfort 20 Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for Android
$125 $300
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and $124 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
  • available in Black
  • Bose Active EQ and TriPort technology
  • Aware mode
  • in-line 4-button remote and microphone
  • up to 16 hours of noise cancellation per charge
  • Expires 12/8/2019
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
