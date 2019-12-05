Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bose On-Ear Wireless Headphones
$100 $180
free shipping

That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A Bose manufacturer’s warranty applies.
Features
  • dual microphones
  • up to 15 hours of play time on a single charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register