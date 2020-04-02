Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
$280 $400
free shipping

That's $70 less than you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
  • built-in microphone
  • up to 20-hour battery life
  • includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
  • Model: Bose NC700
