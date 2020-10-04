That's $49 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
-
Apply coupon code "50H1Y9V7" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cesailt via Amazon.
- 10 color modes
- 3 brightness levels
- stars & lights can flash with rhythm of music
- Bluetooth 5.2
- USB input port
- remote control
Apply code "MSP35" to get the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at tribitaudio.com
- 24-watt wireless
- XBass
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- 20-hour playtime
- 100-foot Bluetooth range
It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several styles (American Flag pictured).
- Sold by Aduro Products via eBay.
- rubberized rugged exterior
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 10W subwoofer
- Model: AD-PS10
Apply coupon code "XSG25" for the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at tribitaudio.com
- Available in Black at this price.
- 66ft Bluetooth range
- 24-hour playtime
- built-in mic
- Model: BTS20
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
That's $120 less than buying at Garmin direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
- Model: 010-01507-00
Save on headphones, portable speakers, soundbars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
It's $300 off list and the best price we could find for a renewed model. You'd pay at least $799 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Apple AirPlay 2
- universal remote
- ADAPTIQ audio calibration
- HDMI ARC connectivity
- personalized Bose music app
- Model: SB700
That's $30 less than the best price we could find for a brand new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- A "like-new" 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
It's $149 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- built-in Amazon Alexa
- HDMI output
