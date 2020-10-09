New
Refurb Bose 450 Home Speaker
$200 $350
free shipping

It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. It's a great deal on this robust brand name smart speaker. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-Year Bose warranty applies -- the same as if it were new.
  • Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
