- A 1-Year Bose warranty applies -- the same as if it were new.
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-Year Bose warranty applies -- the same as if it were new.
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
That's $149 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, who provide a 1-year warranty.
- can be paired with the Bose sound bar 500, 700 and SoundTouch 300
- 30-foot wireless range
- Model: 7961451100
It's $300 off list and the best price we could find for a renewed model. You'd pay at least $799 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Apple AirPlay 2
- universal remote
- ADAPTIQ audio calibration
- HDMI ARC connectivity
- personalized Bose music app
- Model: SB700
That's $30 less than the best price we could find for a brand new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- A "like-new" 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
It's $149 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- built-in Amazon Alexa
- HDMI output
Save on a variety of options including Bluetooth, outdoor, color changing, and docking stations. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Alternatively, orders of $75 or more ship for free.)
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (it's redeemable October 19 to 25).
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to get these for $3 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 50 watts RMS & 200 watts peak
- 4" woofer
- non removable grilles
- Model: LU47PW
- 6.5" woofer
- frequency response of 38Hz to 20kHz
- 8-ohms impedance
- 6.5" woofer
- frequency response of 38Hz to 20kHz
- 8-ohms impedance
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
That's $49 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
It's $135 under list price when new for this "like new" Bose-refurbished product. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
- Original packaging
That's $50 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- dual microphones
- up to 15 hours of play time
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: 714675003R
