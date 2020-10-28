New
Refurb Bose 450 Home Speaker
$170 $350
free shipping

Use coupon code "PICKCR15" to drop it to $169.96. That's $30 under our previous mention, $180 under list, and the best price we could find. It's a great deal on this robust brand name smart speaker. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 2-Year Bose warranty applies
Features
  • Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
  • Code "PICKCR15"
