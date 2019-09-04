New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bosch Digital Wall Scanner
$40
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Bosch Digital Wall Scanner for $46.50. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $39.52. With free shipping, that's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now

Features
  • illuminated graphical LCD display indicates mode, detection strength
  • multi-mode detection for wood studs, metal objects (rebar, studs and steel/copper pipes) and live wiring
  • Model: GMS120-RT
  Code "SAVE15"
  Expires 9/4/2019
