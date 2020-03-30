Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb Bosch 7-1/4" Circular Saw
$70 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay
  • a 1-year CPO warranty applies.
Features
  • 24-tooth carbide blade
  • 15 speed motor
  • adjustable bevel
