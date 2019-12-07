Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 58 mins ago
Refurb Bosch 65-Foot Self-Leveling Cross Line Laser Level
$80 $100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PROTOOLS" to get this deal.
  • A 1-year CPO warranty applies.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • RM2 magnetic rotating mount
  • laser target plate
  • ceiling grid clip
  • heavy-duty pouch
  • Model: GCL2160SRT
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Expires 12/7/2019
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
