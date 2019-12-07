Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bosch 5.6A Palm Palm Router Kit
$60 $140
free shipping

That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's offered by CPO via eBay.
  • Use coupon code "PROTOOLS" to get this price.
  • A 1-year Bosch warranty applies.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Expires 12/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Bosch
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register