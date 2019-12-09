Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Bosch 5" 120V VS Palm Random Orbit Sander Kit
$38 $80
free shipping

That's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year CPO Commerce warranty applies.
Features
  • includes soft sanding pad, dampening ring, microfilter dust canister, vacuum hose adapter, sanding disc, & carrying bag
  • Model: ROS20VSC
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Bosch
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register