eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bosch 4100RT 10" 15 Amp 4.0 HP Max Worksite Table Saw
$320 $400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $80. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "POWER" to get this price.
  • It's sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • sliding miter gauge
  • smart guard system
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
