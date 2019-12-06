Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 43 mins ago
Refurb Bosch 18V Li-Ion Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Kit
$136 $170
free shipping

That's $34 under the best price we could find for a refurb set elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PROTOOLS" to get this price.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year Bosch warranty is provided.
Features
  • 18V Cordless Compact Touch 1/2" Hammer Drill Driver
  • 18V Cordless Impactor 1/4" Hex Impact Driver
  • 2 4aH FatPack batteries
  • 18V Li-Ion battery charger
  • magnetic bit holder and two screwdriver bits
  • Model: CLPK237A-181
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/6/2019
