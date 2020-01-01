Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb Bosch 18V 1/4" and 1/2" Impact Driver Kit
$80 $250
free shipping

That's $170 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
  • Get this price via coupon code "POWER"
  • A 1-year Bosch warranty applies
Features
  • speeds up to 2,800 RPM
  • 18V 2.0 Ah battery and charger
  • Model: GDX18V-1600B12-RT
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Bosch
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register