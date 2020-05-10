Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
Refurb Bosch 12V 3/8" Drill Driver & Impact Driver Combo
$73 $80
free shipping

Take $7 off with coupon code "CPO7B". Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by CPO Outlets via Rakuten.
  • Warranty information is not provided.
  • includes 2 batteries and carrying case
  • 2 speeds & 20+1 clutch settings on the drill driver
  • 930 in-lbs. torque on the impact driver
  • Model: CLPK22-120-RT
  • Code "CPO7B"
  • Expires 5/10/2020
    Published 44 min ago
