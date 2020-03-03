Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
eBay · 48 mins ago
Refurb Bosch 1-5/8 in. 13 Amps SDS-max Keyless Rotary Hammer
$300 $700
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
Features
  • includes carrying case
  • 360° auxilliary side handle with depth stop
  • Model: 11264EVSRT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Bosch
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register