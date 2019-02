As one of its daily deals, A4C offers the refurbished Bohm B2 Premium Bluetooth 60-watt 40" Sound Bar forwith. That's $15 under our mention of a new one from last June, $140 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It features a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz, three audio modes, and a mounting bracket. Deal ends today.A 90-day A4C warranty applies.