Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Black & Decker 20V MAX Li-Ion Powercommand 22" Hedge Trimmer
$64 $99
free shipping

That's $35 under the best price for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A full manufacturer's warranty applies.
Features
  • 22" dual-action blade
  • Ergonomic handle
  • Cuts branches up to 3/4" thick
  • Model: LHT321R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Black + Decker
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register