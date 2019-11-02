New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Black + Decker 20V 12" String Trimmer Kit
$63 $200
free shipping

That's $26 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 2-year Black + Decker warranty applies.
Features
  • automatic feed spool
  • 2 speeds
  • converts from trimmer to wheeled edger
  • Model: LST522
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Black + Decker
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register