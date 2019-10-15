New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Refurb Black & Decker 14" 7.5A String Trimmer/Edger
$47 $160
free shipping

That's $22 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay
  • A 2-year CPO warranty applies
Features
  • 14" cutting path
  • Model: GH3000R
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Black + Decker
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register