eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Black + Decker 14" 7.5A String Trimmer/Edger
$40 $50
free shipping

That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "POWER" to get this discount.
  • A 2-year limited manufacturer's warranty applies.
Features
  • 14" cutting path
  • includes spool and guard
  • quick latch release to switch from trimming to edging
  • wheeled edge guide
  • Model: GH3000R
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
