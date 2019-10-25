New
Refurb Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner
$68 $110
That's $42 under the best price for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Use code "JUST4HOME" to get this discount.
  • A 1-year warranty is provided.
  • Sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • collapsible handle
  • 2 tank system
  • removable nozzle
  • 4-row rotating DirtLifter
  • Code "JUST4HOME"
  • Expires 10/25/2019
