eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Carpet Cleaner
$47 $110
free shipping

That's $52 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bissell via eBay
  • A 2-year Bissell warranty applies
  • Coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" bags this price
Features
  • removable water tanks
  • removable nozzle
  • 15-foot power cord
  • 2-year limited warranty from Bissell
  • Model: 5207P
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
