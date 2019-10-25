New
Refurb Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner
$153 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find buying new by $147 today. (For further reference, we saw a new unit in March for $240 with $40 in Kohl's Cash.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Use coupon code "JUST4HOME" to drop the price.
  • Sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • A Bissell 6-month warranty is included.
  • 9.5" cleaning path
  • 8-foot upholstery hose
  • 3" tough stain brush, pet upholstery tool, 3-in-1 stair tool, spraying crevice tool
  • 8-oz bottle pet urine eliminator + Oxy cleaning formula and 8-oz bottle pet cleaning formula
  • Model: 1986
