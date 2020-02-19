Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bissell Powerforce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum
$38 $45
free shipping

That's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Use coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this price.
  • Sold by Bissell via eBay with a 2-year Bissell warranty.
Features
  • washable filter
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
