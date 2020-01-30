Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bissell Powerforce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum
$34 $50
free shipping

That's $20 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year Bissell limited warranty applies
  • sold by Bissell via eBay
  • Coupon code "JANSAVE" bags this price
Features
  • Washable filter
  • suction & rotating brush deep clean
  • Helix dirt separation system
  • dual edge cleaning
  • Model: 1700
  • Code "JANSAVE"
  • Expires 1/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
