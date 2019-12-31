Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Bissell Powerforce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum
$30 $35
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for this vacuum in any condition and $24 under the best we could find for a new one now. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JUMBOSAVE"‬ to get this price.
  • A 2-year Bissell warranty applies.
  • It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
Features
  • Helix dirt separation system
  • washable filter
  • dual edge cleaning
  • Expires 12/31/2019
