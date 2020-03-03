Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Refurb Bissell PowerGlide Pet Vacuum
$80 in cart $100
free shipping

That's $76 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bissell via eBay
  • This price drops in cart
  • A 5-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • on/off Triple Action brush roll
  • easy empty dirt bin
  • 12.5" clenaing path
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Bissell
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register