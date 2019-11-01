New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bissell PowerForce Helix Turbo Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$43 $46
free shipping

That's $36 less than a new model costs and the best price we've seen in any condition. (We saw a new model for $59 in our April mention.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bissell via eBay
  • Price drops via this coupon code offer.
  • Text EXTRA to 70799 for your unique coupon code.
  • Text "STOP" to 70799 to opt out of the service after use.
  • Pay for your item by 11:59pm Pacific Time on November 1.
  • A 2-year warranty is provided, but it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • washable filter
  • a selection of on-board tools
  • Model: 1701
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Bissell
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register