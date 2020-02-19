Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$30 $35
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JPRESDAY" to drop it to $29.74.
  • Sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • multi-level filtration
  • weighs less than 8-lbs.
  • includes dusting brush, extension wand, and crevice tool
  • Model: 2112
Details
Comments
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/19/2020
