eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
$42 $120
free shipping

That's $13 under our mention from Black Friday week, the best price we've seen in any condition, and $52 less than a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • use coupon code "JANSAVE" to drop the price
  • It's offered by Bissell via eBay.
  • a 2-year Bissell warranty applies.
Features
  • detachable window tool
  • includes a Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy Formula trial size bottle
  • Code "JANSAVE"
  • Published 1 hr ago
