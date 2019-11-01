New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bissell Multi Reach Lightweight Handheld Cordless Stick Vacuum
$77 $80
free shipping

That's $42 less than a new model and the best we've seen in any condition. (We saw a new model for $99 in our May mention.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • Text EXTRA to 70799 for your unique coupon code.
  • Text "STOP" to 70799 to opt out of the service after use.
  • Pay for your item by 11:59pm Pacific Time on November 1.
  • A 2-year limited warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • It can be used as a hand vacuum
  • features LED lights and a variety of tools
