eBay · 53 mins ago
Refurb Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum
$64 $162
free shipping

That's $13 under our expired refurb mention from four days ago and $98 less than we could find for a new model now. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Bissell via eBay
  • a 2-year Bissell Warranty is provided
  • ergonomic handle with swivel steering
  • LED light
  • 22V lithium ion battery
  • comes with a variety of tools
  • extension wand
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
