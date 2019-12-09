Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner
$60 $120
free shipping

That's $90 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • A Bissell warranty applies, but the length is unclear.
Features
  • 3-in-1 stair tool
  • includes 2 trial-size Bissell cleaning products
  • Heatwave Technology for constant water temperature
  • Model: 9749F
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Bissell
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register