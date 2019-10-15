Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $72 under the best price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 under what you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $14 less than what you'd pay new. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we've seen and $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a variety of new and refurbished Dyson gadgets, from vacuums and hair dryers to tower fans and humidifiers. Shop Now at eBay
It's tied as the lowest price we've ever seen and low today by $39. Buy Now at eBay
Save on Husqvarna, Worx, DuroMax, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $90 less than our July mention (which included no donations) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for the purifier alone now by $10, although most retailers charge over $300.) Buy Now at Bissell
That is $12 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $29 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $38.98. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $3 under what your local Walmart charges. Buy Now at Amazon
