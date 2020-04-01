Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 53 mins ago
Refurb Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Wet Vacuum Cleaner
$100 $270
free shipping

That's $170 off list and at least $140 under what you would pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • A 6-month limited manufacturers warranty applies.
Features
  • includes 8-oz. Multi-Surface Formula
  • two-tank system
  • dual-action brush roll
  • SmartClean fingertip controls
  • swivel steering
